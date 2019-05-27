Ana Kriégel accused said he became suspicious of co-accused before alleged attack

A boy accused of the murder of Ana Kriégel told gardaí he became suspicious of his co-accused shortly before the 14-year-old girl was allegedly attacked.

The jury in the trial of the two 14-year-old boys is watching a video of Boy B’s seventh interview which was conducted on July 7th, 2018, shortly after he was rearrested on suspicion of Ana’s murder.

Boy B had told gardaí in a previous interview that he went to an abandoned house with Ana and Boy A where he saw Boy A “flip” and choke Ana and take off her clothes.

It is the prosecution case that Boy B lured Ana from her home at 5pm on May 14th, 2018 on the pretence of meeting Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in. Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in the derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched.

In interview seven Detective Garda Donal Daly told Boy B to describe his movements in as much detail as possible.

Boy B told gardaí which rooms he entered in the house. He said he “peeked” into the room where Ana’s body was later found.

Asked how Boy A looked once they were in the house, Boy B said, “he had a blank look on his face, that’s it.”

He said of Boy A: “He didn’t really show any emotions. He didn’t look sad, didn’t look happy.”

Boy B said at one point after they entered the house Boy A turned to him and asked him to leave.

Det Gda Daly asked him why he did not leave at that point. “Because when (Boy B) asked me to leave, I kind of got suspicious of him. If he asked me to leave that meant something was going to happen in terms of him and Ana.”

He said he thought they were going to kiss or that one was going to ask the other out.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ana Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the girl on the same date.

The accused were 13 at the time of the alleged offence and are 14 now.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.