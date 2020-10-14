Aaron Brady jailed for minimum of 40 years for ‘evil and pointless’ killing of Adrian Donohoe

Aaron Brady has been given a life sentence and will serve a minimum of 40 years in prison for the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Det Garda Donohoe, a 41-year-old married father of two, was shot dead during a robbery shortly after arriving at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth, on the night of Friday, January 25th, 2013.

Married father of one Brady was found guilty of the capital murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe by an 11-to-one majority jury verdict on August 11th.

The 29-year-old with a last address at New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh was also convicted of involvement in the robbery of €7,000 at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgen, Co Louth on January 25th, 2013.

He will serve a 14-year sentence for that offence concurrently.

Handing down a mandatory life sentence to Brady, Mr Justice Michael White said Brady had “terrorised” his victims.

Det Garda Donohoe’ss parents have said their son’s murder was “a waste of a good man for such an evil and pointless act”.

Speaking at the sentence hearing on Wednesday Hugh and Peggy Donohoe said their son deserved the chance to live to old age and not to be “shot down in such a brutal way”.

In a written statement read by their son Alan they said: “We visit his grave every week, which is some comfort, but it’s no place for him. He should be here with us living his life.”

Mary Donohoe said her brother had a “strong sense of duty”.

“He stood up for what is right,” she said, adding that the family had been left “distraught” since his murder. She said all they had left now were photos.

“I don’t think Aaron Brady will ever comprehend what he’s done to our family,” she told the court.

Det Donohoe’s wife Caroline Donohoe, also gave a victim impact statement which was read out in the Central Criminal Court .

“There are absolutely no words that can adequately express the impact of the events of January 25th, 2013 had on my life and the lives of my children and extended family, colleagues and friends and all who loved Adrian,” Ms Donohoe said.

“I will never recover fully from what I had to see at Lordship... My heart breaks every time I pass there and sometime I can’t get images out of my mind for hours.”

‘I am going to kill you’

Det Garda Joe Ryan, who was with Det Garda Donohoe when he was shot dead, was also expected to tell the court about the impact of the attack on his life.

Mr Ryan previously told the trial he was threatened on the night of the killing by a gunman who told him not to move or “I’m going to kill you, I’m going to f**king shoot you”.

Lorcan Staines SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), applied to trial judge Mr Justice Michael White for an overflow court to be permitted for the sentence hearing. It meant the proceedings were broadcast into the overflow court at the Courts of Criminal Justice.

Provision was also made to broadcast the court hearing in Dundalk Garda station so Det Garda Donohoe’s colleagues could see it while arrangements were made for interested parties in the UK and Spain to also view the proceedings over video link.

Det Garda Donohoe and his colleague, Det Garda Ryan, were providing an armed escort for Credit Union staff taking money to a night safe.

Brady was part of a five-man gang laying in wait in the credit union car park to steal the cash. Four of the gang members emerged from behind a wall in the car park and Brady ran at Det Garda Donohoe, fatally shooting him.

After the murder, Brady fled to the US. He was arrested in New York in May 2017. Brady was deported to Ireland days later and once back in Ireland was convicted of a series of offences committed in Dundalk, Co Louth, in October 2012, including dangerous driving and criminal damage.

He was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty. By the time that sentence was served he had been charged with the murder of Det Garda Donohoe and remained in prison on remand awaiting his trial, which began in January.

Attempted intimidation of witnesses was a significant factor during the Brady trial. The prosecution said it was aware of “very serious” but unsuccessful attempts to intimidate its key witness.