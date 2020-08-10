Aaron Brady found guilty of involvement in robbery that led to garda’s death

Aaron Brady has been found guilty of involvement in the robbery that led to Det Garda Adrian Donohoe being shot dead.

A jury of five men and seven women will continue their deliberations on Tuesday at the Central Criminal Court on a charge of the capital murder of Det Garda Donohoe, which Mr Brady has denied.

At 1.33pm the foreman of the jury announced they had reached a unanimous verdict on count number two - relating to the robbery. Following the verdict, Mr Justice Michael White said he will accept a majority verdict in relation to the capital murder charge if at least 10 of the 12 jurors agree. He asked the jury to return on Tuesday to continue considering their verdict.

Mr Brady (29), from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, had denied involvement in the robbery of €7,000 at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth on January 25th, 2013.

He has also pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Garda Donohoe at the same location during the robbery.