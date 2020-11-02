20-year-old found guilty of murdering homeless man in Tallaght

A Dublin man has been found guilty of murdering a homeless man with cerebral palsy, who was stabbed 183 times in a Dublin park.

Philip Dunbar (20), of Glenshane Drive, Tallaght, Dublin 24, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Adam Muldoon (23) at Butler Park in Jobstown Park, Tallaght on June 22nd or June 23rd, 2018.

Dunbar’s lawyers argued that he was too intoxicated to form the necessary intent for a murder conviction during a trial which lasted six weeks at the Central Criminal Court.

The accused told gardaí that he knew he had carried out the stabbing but had no memory of it having earlier consumed alcohol and pills.

He said he was addicted to pills and had been seeing things and hearing voices in his head for months in the lead-up to the attack on Mr Muldoon.

The jury of six men and five women rejected his defence, returning a unanimous guilty verdict after just under three hours of deliberations.

Prisoner officers led Dunbar away to the cells immediately after the verdict was announced as members of Mr Muldoon’s family left the court in tears, one of them shouting towards Dunbar: “Who’s laughing now?”

Dunbar replied: “Shut your mouth, you,” as he was led away.

He will be sentenced to the mandatory term of life in prison for murder this Friday, when members of Mr Muldoon’s family will have a chance to make a statement to the court.