Woman recalls trying to save boyfriend shot through bedroom window

The girlfriend of a man killed when three shots were fired through their bedroom window, has recalled how she tried to save his life.

Andrew Allen died within seconds after a gunman fired shots at the couple’s home in Buncrana, Co Donegal in February 2012.

Mr Allen (24) had been in bed at about 9.30pm on February 9th with partner Arelene Farrelly when the lone gunman called to the house in Links View Park.

Ms Farrelly told an inquest how herself and Mr Allen were tucked up in bed, he was on his Playstation and she was on her phone while also watching television.

In a statement to Donegal Coroner’s Court held at Buncrana Courthouse, Ms Farrelly, who was not present in court, told how she initially heard loud bangs at the front door of the house.

She said she peeked out the curtains and saw a man dressed in a black baseball cap and dark clothing kicking at the door and holding what looked like a sawn-off shotgun in his hand.

She told Mr Allen and he told her to call the gardaí as he struggled to get some clothing on.

Seconds later three shots were fired through the bedroom window and Mr Allen slumped to the bedroom floor.

Ms Farrelly’s statement read “He said “Arlene, I can’t feel my legs”. The blood was pumping out of him. It was coming out of his nose and his mouth. I tried to turn him in the bed but he was too heavy. He slid down, ...I rang an ambulance.”

Ms Farrelly ran to a neighbour’s home to get help and Daniel McGonagle rushed to the scene. Mr McGonagle said he could not do CPR but Ms Farrelly tried a number of times , however Mr Allen did not respond. She eventually stopped and realised that her partner was dead.

In her statement Ms Farrelly said her partner’s name had been on a list of six people sent in an envelope accompanied by a bullet to the Family Centre in Gobnascale in Derry a few weeks earlier. He stayed most of the time in Buncrana after that.

However, she said his family had been telephoned later to say the threat had been lifted and he was no longer on the list. She added “I know he (Andrew) was involved in drugs years ago but he had no involvement while he was with me.”

So-called vigilante group Republican Action Against Drugs had later claimed responsibility for Mr Allen’s death.

A postmortem report by former State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy said Mr Allen had been shot three times — in the right shoulder, the right hip and in the abdomen. The bullet which struck his right shoulder traveled down through his right lung and into his heart and this was the bullet which killed Mr Allen, Dr Cassidy’s report said. She found that Mr Allen died from a gunshot wound to the heart.

Garda Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell said that hundreds of lines of enquiry have been followed and hundreds of people interviewed.

“It is my professional opinion that Andrew Allen died as a result of an unlawful killing.”

The jury agreed unanimously that Mr Allen died as a result fo a gunshot wound to the heart and that his death was as a result of an unlawful killing.

Coroner Dr Denis McCauley expressed his sympathy to the members of the Allen family present in court .

The Allen family declined to make a comment after the inquest.