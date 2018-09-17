Verdicts of accidental death at inquests for Mayo men

A jury at inquests into the deaths of two friends who died when they tried to drive through a swollen river last Christmas has returned verdicts of accidental death.

Declan Davitt (26) and Martin Needham (27) drowned after the Ford Ranger that Mr Davitt was driving was swept away after they attempted to cross the Carrowniskey River, near Louisburgh, Co Mayo, in the early hours of December 25th, 2017.

It emerged at the inquest in Castlebar, presided over by the Coroner for Mayo, Patrick O’Connor, that the river is regularly crossed by large, SUV-type vehicles. However, last Christmas the waterway was a raging torrent following weeks of incessant rain.

It was also revealed that the front passenger window was not functional because the teeth on the regulator that operates it was worn.

In a lengthy deposition, the victims’ friend Tom McGreal described how he managed to escape from the submerged vehicle through a window after it sank in the river.

Mr McGreal (20), in his statement, explained that he crossed fields to the main road before getting to the Gibbons home at Roonith, where family members raised the alarm by ringing 999 at about 2.25am.

The jury also heard the three men had called to the Gibbons family home earlier and were advised not to drive as they had too much to drink.

Mary Gibbons said in a statement the three men had vodka with them and were drunk when they arrived at her house. The three had met for Christmas drinks in Louisburgh earlier.

After the alarm had been raised, an emergency operation involving gardaí, members of the local community, Westport Coastguard, the Order of Malta and Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo got under way.

The men’s bodies were found by search teams more than 12 hours later.

Dr Fadel Bennani, consultant pathologist at Mayo University Hospital, said the cause of death in both cases was asphyxia due to drowning.

Blood alcohol level recorded in both men was high, the coroner noted.

After the jury had returned verdicts of accidental deaths, the coroner said sudden death at any time was trying and emotional but at Christmas, a time of celebration, it was heartbreaking.