Tusla to contact 126 people over incorrect registry of births

Tusla, the child and family agency, is to contact 126 people to tell them that their births were incorrectly registered with adoptive parents incorrectly registered as birth parents on their birth certificates.

The incorrect registrations emerged in the records of the St Patricks Guild adoption society, and a sample of other records from other adoption agencies will now be examined to establish if the illegal practice of incorrect registrations occurred elsewhere.

Gardaí have already been notified of the details.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone announced the move on Tuesday at Government Buildings, having briefed the Cabinet about the matter earlier.

She said there would be “personal and profound implications for those affected”.

Ms Zappone explained that those affected would be told that the parents on their birth certificate were actually not their birth parents.

‘No idea’

Ms Zappone said she was “keenly aware that many of those affected have no idea that the people they regarded as their parents were not in fact their birth parents.”

She said that in many cases, “as far as we are aware that they have no reason to suspect.”

“In effect babies were given to a couple and registered as the child of that couple and not of the baby’s birth parents,” Ms Zappone said. “There is no adoption order and so no record with the Adoption Authority of Ireland.”

Tusla has identified 126 individuals among 13,500 whose births were incorrectly registered between 1946 and 1969.

Ms Zappone said that she and her colleagues had “struggled” with the question of whether those involved should be told. “But people have a right to know who they are,” she said.