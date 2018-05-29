Tusla to contact 126 people over incorrect registry of births

Tusla, the child and family agency, is to contact 126 people to tell them that their adoptive parents were incorrectly registered as birth parents on their birth certificates.

The incorrect registrations emerged in the records of the St Patricks Guild adoption society, and a sample of other records from other adoption agencies will now be examined to establish if the illegal practice of incorrect registrations occurred elsewhere.

An examination found that 79 people have had no contact with St Patrick’s Guild and may be entirely unaware of the true circumstances of their birth; 14 cases where a relative had contact with St Patrick’s Guild, but where it is not clear whether the person affected is aware of the incorrect registration; 31 people who have had previous contact with St Patrick’s Guild and who may or may not be aware of the incorrect registration in their case; and two people who though later adopted legally, were the subject of an illegal registration initially.

‘Insufficient evidence’

“In the case of a further 16 people, Tusla found insufficient evidence to determine whether an incorrect registration had taken place,” the Department of Children and Youth Affairs said, adding that the numbers were likely to change as inquiries continued.

The department said gardaí had already been notified of the details of the findings to date.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone announced on Tuesday that an independent investigation would take place into the matter. She had earlier briefed the Cabinet about the issue.

“We have known about the practice of incorrect registrations for many years, but it has been extremely difficult to identify and prove in individual cases because of the deliberate failure of those involved to keep records,” she said. “However, Tusla has found clear evidence in the case of some records previously held by St Patrick’s Guild.”

She said there would be “personal and profound implications for those affected”.

Ms Zappone explained that those affected would be told that the parents on their birth certificate were actually not their birth parents.

‘No idea’

Ms Zappone said she was “keenly aware that many of those affected have no idea that the people they regarded as their parents were not in fact their birth parents.”

She said that in many cases, “as far as we are aware that they have no reason to suspect.”

“In effect babies were given to a couple and registered as the child of that couple and not of the baby’s birth parents,” Ms Zappone said. “There is no adoption order and so no record with the Adoption Authority of Ireland.”

Tusla has identified 126 individuals among 13,500 whose births were incorrectly registered between 1946 and 1969.

Ms Zappone said that she and her colleagues had “struggled” with the question of whether those involved should be told. “But people have a right to know who they are,” she said.