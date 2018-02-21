Panic recalled at inquests into Irish deaths in Tunisia terror attack

Irish holiday-makers in Tunisia barricaded the door of their hotel room during a terrorist attack as a gunman prowled the corridors outside, an inquest has heard.

Raymond Hegarty and his family ran from the pool area as a gunman moved from the beach towards their hotel firing a Kalashnikov rifle.

Three Irish tourists were among the 38 people killed in the attack at Port El Kantaoui in Sousse, Tunisia on June 26th, 2015.

Larry Hayes who died along with his wife Martina during the Tunisian attack in 2015

Laurence (56) and Martina Hayes (55) from Athlone, Co Westmeath and Lorna Carty (54) from Co Meath were shot dead in the attack.

An inquest into their deaths at Dublin Coroner’s Court heard from a number of tourists staying at the Imperial Marhaba Hotel when the attack took place.

Mr Hegarty said he had his family had been having “the perfect week” while staying in third floor room at the hotel.

However, he said he had noticed a lack of security at the hotel. He was at the pool with his wife and two daughters when he heard shooting at around 12.05pm.

“I had never heard gunfire but I knew there was something wrong. It was like sixth sense kicked in,” he said. “I remember hearing the whizz of bullets and the thud of them hitting something.”

After hastily returning to their hotel room, the family locked the door and pushed the bed up against it.

“I took the mirror off the wall and we lay on the floor. We gathered our passports and money. We kept quiet. The gunman was still outside,” he said.

Mr Hegarty said that towards the end of the 30 minute attack, he looked out the window and saw a body at the front of the hotel.

The inquest heard evidence from Mr and Mrs Hayes’ only daughter Sinead Hayes and from Declan Carty, whose wife Lorna was shot dead on the beach.

The inquest continues.