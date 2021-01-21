More than 120,000 Covid-19 vaccines provided in State so far

A total of 121,900 vaccinations have been carried out in the State to date, the HSE has said.

It amounts to some 2.5 per cent of the population, with some 48,000 doses provided to people living and working in more than 200 longterm residential care settings. In addition, 73,100 vaccines have been provided to healthcare workers in seven hospital groups.

Residents in 589 long-term care facilities are due to have received their first vaccination by Sunday, a HSE media briefing heard on Thursday.

Paul Reid, the HSE chief executive, criticised the fact that people who were not due to receive the vaccine did at the Coombe and Rotunda hospitals in Dublin and another in Co Kerry.

“It shouldn’t have happened. Nobody needed further clarity about the agreed sequencing of the vaccines,” he said. “”That being said wasting vaccines is something we should avoid.”

A document set out on January 12th had clarified how vaccinations should be carried, while the HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has sent a letter to the hospitals on this matter, he said.

Mr Reid warned that the number of people vacinated next week would not be as high as planned because manufacturer Pfizer is temporarily lowering its production levels. He said this delay was temporary but a cause of “great frustration” for the HSE.

He said that by the end of February all healthcare workers will have received their first dose and many will have received their second dose.

“There is much we should be extremely positive about,” she said.

Cause for concern

The greatest cause of concern for the HSE, Mr Reid said, was the pressure on the hospital system due to the number of people currently sick with Covid-19. He said the numbers in hospital with the disease were up 10 per cent this week, standing at 1,949 on Thursday morning.

There were 214 people in intensive care units (ICU) being treated for Covid-19 out of the 320 people currently in ICU in the State. Three are in ICUs in private hospitals as part of a surge agreement.

Around 300 people outside ICU are receiving advanced respiratory support, which Mr Reid said were “very significant numbers”.

“Everyone is receiving the highest level of care, but our concerns are around the rising numbers. We don’t want to see the rising numbers to rise so high that we lose control,” he said.

Mr Reid said the current mortality rate was a “stark and horrible reminder” of how deep the impacts of the current wave of Covid-19 had been. There have been more than 500 deaths so far in January.

Anniversary

The HSE said January 27th would be the first anniversary of the Covid-19 crisis management team of the HSE. They were then preparing for a virus which was deemed a “moderate risk” by the European Centre for Disease Control.

“Nobody at that stage could have forecast that we would be experiencing a third wave and the worst impacts of the effects of the virus this year,” Mr Reid said.

“There has been huge hurt and pain for so many families and particularly not being able to grieve as people used to.

“It looks like we are stuck in a dead end, but we are not...It may take that bit longer than we want (to vaccinate everyone) and that is purely based on supply. We will be operating at pace.

“We need to stick with the very difficult changes that we have, but we do know there will be a better year ahead at some stage. We need to be absolutely relentless in protecting ourselves and others,” he said.