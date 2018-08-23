Merchant seaman drowned after fall into sea at Dublin Port

A 58-year-old merchant seaman drowned after falling into the sea at Dublin Port last January.

Ukranian national Oleksandr Kondrashyn was retrieved from the water and taken to the Mater Hospital in Dublin where he was initially treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

He was pronounced dead some hours later on the morning of January 12th.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) conducted an investigation into the incident and a file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A representative of the Ukranian Embassy appeared at Dublin Coroner’s Court for the opening of an inquest into the man’s death.

Mr Kondrashyn was formally identified by a co-worker to Garda Tara Pearse at the Mater Hospital following his death.

A postmortem report conducted by Dr Michelle Harrison on January 15th, 2018 gave the cause of death as drowning.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest for six months for further mention February 21st, 2019.