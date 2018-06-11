Man killed by tree limb during Storm Ophelia, inquest hears

A man who was about to do “a good deed” by clearing a roadway at the height of Storm Ophelia last year was fatally injured by a limb from a wind-damaged tree, an inquest has heard.

Michael Pyke (31) from Ardfinnan in Co Tipperary suffered massive head trauma when hit by the tree limb on a road on October 16th, at a time when there was a red weather alert in place throughout the country.

Coroner Paul Morris hailed Mr Pyke’s “wholly altruistic” motivation for getting out of his car with a chainsaw with the intention of clearing the road in the townland of Ballybrado, outside Cahir.

Mourners at the funeral of Michael Pyke in Ardfinnan, Co Tipperary. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

The jury at the inquest at Clonmel courthouse issued a recommendation, agreed by the Pyke family, that members of the public should stay at home when a red weather alert is in force and also that anyone operating a chainsaw should wear a hard hat.

Mr Pyke was not using his chainsaw when he was struck by a tree limb, but it was found beside him on the road where he lay injured, about 100 metres from the blockage.

Accidental death

The jury’s verdict was of accidental death, in line with the medical evidence given in a deposition by pathologist Dr Fergus McSweeney, that the deceased suffered “massive cranio-cerebral trauma” consistent with the impact from the limb of a tree.

Tributes were paid at the inquest to gardaí, fire service crews, county council staff and members of the public who safely removed Mr Pyke’s body from the scene, when conditions were extremely hazardous and at least five trees fell in the immediate vicinity while that operation was in progress.

Garda Paul Shanahan told the inquest he was on duty in a patrol car when he was asked to go to the scene at about 12.20pm. When he found Mr Pyke, there were no signs of life and there was a chainsaw on the ground.

“I would be of the opinion that, when the accident happened, he was on his way to clear a number of limbs that were on the road, about 100 metres ahead,” he said. “A large branch possibly struck him. The chainsaw was cold and didn’t appear to have been used.”

Asked by the coroner if there were any lessons to be learned from the tragedy, the garda said: “He appears to have been trying to do a good deed and clear the road. Unfortunately, it was very dangerous at the time.”

TJ Carroll, a member of the fire service who also worked at O’Donnell’s petrol station in Cahir, said Michael Pyke bought €6 worth of petrol between 11am and 12 noon that day. He later identified the victim’s body to the gardaí­.

Mr Pyke left a partner, Nollaig, as well as his father Tony, three brothers and seven sisters. His mother Moira died 12 years ago.

Offering his condolences to the family, the coroner Paul Morris said Mr Pyke’s intentions on the day represented “volunteerism at its best”.