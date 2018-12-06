Man crushed by bull died of head injuries, inquest hears

A man crushed by a bull at a Co Offaly farm died due to head injuries, an inquest heard.

Kieran Byrne (58) from Cadamstown, Kinnity, Co Offaly was taken after the incident on July 18th to hospital in Tullamore, before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where he died on July 19th.

An inquest into his death at Dublin Coroner’s Court heard he underwent an operation at the hospital but this was unsuccessful.

His son Jason Byrne gave evidence of the formal identification of his father ahead of a postmortem examination.

An autopsy carried out by Dr Michael Farrell gave the cause of death as severe head injuries.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are investigating the case.

The court heard the authority is yet to decide whether or not the file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions. This decision is due to be made in the next two months, the court heard.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest until March 19th, 2019.