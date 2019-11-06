Limerick hospital apologises over death of teenager after surgery

University Hospital Limerick has apologised “sincerely and unreservedly” over the death a teenager following a surgical procedure last year.

An inquest in the death of Jessica Sheedy at UHL on May 11th 2018 opened on Wednesday morning.

Ms Sheedy (18), from Bruff, Co Limerick, had attended the hospital for a planned operation.

A statement from Noreen Spillane, ceo of the UL Hospitals Group, was read out at the opening of the inquest by its solicitor Simon Mills.

It read: “On behalf of UL Hospitals Group, I would like to express my deepest sympathies to Jessica’s family.

“Patients and their families put their trust in hospitals and in healthcare professionals and on this occasion we have fallen far short of the standards of care expected.

“Whilst there can be no consolation for the loss of a loved one, I wish to apologise sincerely and unreservedly for the sorrow and distress caused to Jessica’s family over her untimely death and for the personal trauma experienced by them. I would also like to assure Jessica’s family that valuable lessons have been learnt by the hospital and its staff.”

The inquest is continuing on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to continue into Thursday.

Jessica is survived by her parents James and Ann, brother Adam, relatives and friends and “a large circle of friends”, her obituary stated.