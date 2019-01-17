Hot plate was on highest setting, Carrickmines fire inquest hears

A hot plate on a cooker that sparked a fatal fire was powered on to its highest setting, an inquest heard today.

Mechanical engineer Paul Collins confirmed the rear right hot plate on the electric cooker was switched onto setting number six.

The jury at an inquest into ten deaths at the Glenamuck Halting Site heard confirmation evidence for the first time that the chip pan of oil placed on the hot plate was the definitive cause of the fire.

The cooker was relatively new and there were no electrical faults detected, the inquest heard. There was no isolator switch for the cooker installed in the kitchen.

Mr Collins investigated the cooker after the fire on behalf of gardaí.

“The rear hot plate was full on. All that was left was the spindle. The position of the spindle indicated the cooker had been turned on to the full position,” he said.

Caused the fire

Asked by the coroner if this was the definite cause of the fire, Mr Collins replied it was. “In our belief this definitely caused the fire,” he said.

CCTV footage revealed the fire started at 4.15am. Within minutes, the inferno had spread through the entire unit.

The nature of the structures that burned were found to leave occupants more vulnerable, the inquest heard.

Dublin Fire Brigade’s Acting Chief Fire Officer Denis Keeley said mobile homes and caravans carry particular fire risks.

“The fabric of the units by nature are more vulnerable to fire spread and fire growth,” he said.

Mr Keeley said the fact that the closest fire hydrant to the halting side wasn’t used had ‘no impact’ on the operation. He said there was 1,800 litres of water available on each of the two appliances that arrived on site, giving an available water supply of up to six minutes.

Thomas Connors (27), his wife Sylvia (30) and their sons Jimmy (five) and Christy (three) were recovered from the main bedroom of the mobile home after the fire which broke out after 4am on October 10th, 2015.

Willie Lynch (25), his pregnant partner Tara Gilbert (27) and their two daughters Jodie (nine) and Kelsey (four)were recovered from a second, smaller bedroom. Jimmy Lynch (39) was removed from the kitchen area, near the seat of the fire.

The inquest continues.