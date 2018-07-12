Four charged in Romania over death of man in Meath

Four men have been charged with the death of a Romanian man who died following a 20ft fall in Co Meath.

Virgil Busa, who was living in Navan, Co Meath, was reported to have been fleeing from danger when he jumped out his apartment window on April 10th, 2014.

Inspector Gordon Englishby told Dublin Coroner’s Court that four Romanian men had been indicted in Romania in relation to the man’s death.

“Because he is a Romanian national and all four people indicted with his murder are Romanian, it is in the greater interest that it be instituted in that jurisdiction,” Insp Englishby told the court.

Criminal proceedings

An inquest into the man’s death previously heard that criminal proceedings were bring contemplated but that no file had been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Busa was brought to hospital where he died. Reports suggest he was assaulted before he jumped out the window in a bid to escape his attackers.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest sine die until after all criminal proceedings are complete.