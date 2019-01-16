Firefighter recalls attempt to save baby from Carrickmines blaze

A firefighter has recalled the “intense heat” that faced him as he attempted to rescue a baby girl from a burning mobile home on a halting site in south Dublin three years ago.

The inquest into the death of 10 people in the fire at Glenamuck Road in Carrickmines heard that six-month-old Mary Connors was found in a smoke-filled conditions that were “unsupportive of life”.

The first firefighters, paramedics and gardaí to arrive at the scene of the devastating fire gave evidence on Wednesday, the third day of the inquest at Dublin Coroner’s Court into the fire deaths on October 10th, 2015.

Dublin Fire Brigade firefighter Ray Martin and his colleagues responded to a call at 4.20am. He said he was moving the hose to the fire when a man in his 30s began helping him.

“He was saying, ‘You have to help them, please help them’,” Mr Martin said.

One mobile home was ablaze and flames were emerging from a second mobile home when he was told there was a baby inside.

‘Snatch rescue’

“It was a snatch rescue rather than fire extinguisher operation,” Mr Martin said.

The inquest heard evidence that a fire hydrant located some 50m to 70m from the site was used as a water supply. There was one closer but Mr Martin did not know why this was not used.

He said the crew had some 8,000 litres of water stored on two fire appliances upon arrival, which would have amounted to between eight and 10 minutes of available water.

“The radiant heat was extremely intense,” he said. “There were flames top to bottom at the door. We attacked the fire at the door, knocked the flames back. A woman came and she said ‘she’s in there (the baby), she’s on the bed’.”

He added: “There was a lot of thick smoke and heat but I couldn’t see flames. I went straight to the bed, I saw the baby lying on the bed with the duvet turned over beside her. I took the baby off the bed and cradled her and brought her to the door.”

Baby Mary was rushed to an ambulance where paramedics were treating her brother Tom (4) who had been pulled from the blaze by his 14-year-old uncle, John Keith Connors.

Burn marks

Baby Mary displayed no signs of life, there was soot around her mouth and nose and burn marks on her face and arms, the inquest heard.

She was rushed to Tallaght Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5.31am. The child was formally identified that morning by her uncle and godfather, Dan Connors.

Mary’s parents Thomas (27) and Sylvia Connors (30) and her siblings Jim (5), Christy (3) also died in the blaze. Willie Lynch (25) his partner Tara Gilbert (27), who was pregnant, and their daughters Jodie (9) and Kelsey (4) also died in the fire as did Jimmy Lynch (39), a brother of Willie Lynch.

The inquest has heard that the cause of the fire was identified as a chip pan left on the hot plate of an electric cooker.

The inquest continues.