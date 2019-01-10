Family of the four who died in crash pray daily for truck driver involved in collision

The only surviving member of a family of five, four of whom were killed in a crash in Co Wexford, said the truck driver the family car was in collision with was in her family’s daily prayers.

Debbie Alexander Cegerlak and extended members of the Alexander family urged drivers to exercise extra vigilance and caution on our roads following an inquest into their deaths on Thursday.

In a statement read out at County Wexford Coroner’s Court by a solicitor acting on their behalf, the family said: “The events of December 4, 2017, have resulted in a devastating loss for the family. On that date our client Debbie Cegelerek, daughter of Douglas and Lily Alexander and sister of Douglas Junior and Stephen Alexander, lost all of her immediate family members as a result of this tragic accident.”

The four members of the Alexander family who died had travelled from the US for a family funeral in Co Wexford.

The scene of the crash in which four members of the Alexander family died on the N25. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Debbie Cegerlak, who did not travel to the inquest into their deaths, and Lynn Alexander, wife of Stephen, expressed their gratitude to everyone who came to the assistance of their family following the accident on Begerin Hill three weeks before Christmas 2017.

They thanked members of An Garda Síochána for the professionalism and dignity afforded to the family as well as Grace O’Sullivan, the nurse who came upon the scene. “It is a source of great comfort to the family to know the care afforded by you and the bravery you showed under such difficult circumstances and they are eternally grateful to you for that.”

The family also thanked Grace O’Sullivan, the nurse who came upon the scene. Photograph: Patrick Browne

They thanked curate, Fr Roger O’Neill who blessed the four family members at the scene.

The family said not a day goes by when they don’t think of the truck driver, Paul Caulfield and his passenger Kevin Collins.

“We think of you and how difficult this incident must have been for you to encounter. We wish you health and happiness and pray that this accident will not cause you any difficulties into the future.”

The family also thanked their extended family in Ireland and America for all of their support in the aftermath of the accident, adding that Douglas Alexander Snr and his wife Lily were proud parents and grandparents to six children.

“No family should ever have to experience such devastating loss and the family hope that the deaths of four members will not be in vain and that road users will exercise extra vigilance at all times on the road.”