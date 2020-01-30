Family calls for investigation review following verdict of unlawful killing

The family of a mechanic shot dead in his home in the Dublin mountains 11 years ago has called on Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to review the investigation into his death.

It follows a verdict of unlawful killing by an unknown assailant returned by a jury on Thursday at the inquest into the death of Liam Murray (42) at Rockbrook Cottages, Cruagh Road, Rathfarnham on a date between March 17th and March 20th, 2009.

Mr Murray’s family urged Mr Harris to consider referring his death to the Garda cold-case unit or to take any other steps that would “put a fresh impetus” into the investigation of his murder.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Murray family, solicitor Robert Purcell said: “Liam was a hard-working, law-abiding man who was loved very much by his family and many friends. He was assassinated in his bed by an unknown gunman.

“If this could happen to Liam it could happen to any citizen in this State.”

The inquest was told Mr Murray, a single man with no children, was probably killed on the evening of St Patrick’s Day as he lay in bed but his body was not discovered until three days later.

Ongoing threats

Dublin Coroner’s Court heard evidence that he had been subjected to ongoing threats and intimidation in the years before his death including an attempt on his life when shots were fired into his bedroom in November 2006.

Det Insp Garrett Billings, who investigated the shooting, said Mr Murray had made a statement in which he admitted being in dispute with a man who had made a threatening phone call to his sister eight months earlier.

Det Insp Billings said he obtained a recording of the call made to Fiona Murray in March 2006 but that she declined to make a statement to gardaí.

He told the inquest he met the individual who made the call who admitted he was involved in a dispute with Mr Murray but said he denied any knowledge of the shooting incident.

Det Insp Billings said Mr Murray contacted him in April 2007 and said he did not want this individual to be approached by gardaí or the matter to be investigated further.

Notwithstanding this, Det Insp Billings said he would have continued to investigate the incident if there had been additional evidence.

Questioned by Breffni Gordon for the Murray family, Det Insp Billings said the individual had admitted he had spoken to Mr Murray’s sister but made no admission about any threat.

In the absence of a statement by Ms Murray, the detective said he did not have enough evidence to make any arrest in the case which came to a “halt” in April 2007.

Mr Gordon expressed surprise that several gardaí who gave evidence about their role in the investigation of Mr Murray’s death were unaware of previous death threats against the deceased.

He said it appeared odd that Det Sgt Thomas Doyle had told the inquest he was unaware of such threats given Det Insp Billings said his colleague had told him about them.

The jury issued a recommendation that there should be a better approach to communications and information sharing within An Garda Síochána, particularly between gardaí working in the same district.

Det Supt George McGeary, who took over the murder investigation in late 2010, said two suspects were identified and arrested in July 2011.

Although a file was prepared on the case, he said the Director of Public Prosecutions ultimately directed there was insufficient evidence to sustain any murder charge.

The inquest had been delayed for a number of years after the family took a legal action against Dr Cullinane’s predecessor, Dr Brian Farrell, over his refusal to provide them with the Garda file on Mr Murray’s murder.

It was originally scheduled to take place in September 2015.

In October 2018 the High Court refused an application by Mr Murray’s family for access to the file, claiming there was no basis to do so.