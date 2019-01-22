Carrickmines fire: Jury returns misadventure verdict in all ten deaths

An inquest into the Carrickmines fire has returned a verdict of misadventure in relation to all ten deaths at a halting site in Co Dublin on October 10th, 2015

The jury praised the bravery of the 14-year-old boy who rescued a four-year-old boy and recommended that he receive a national bravery award.

John Keith Connors had a “tiny window” of opportunity to enter the burning mobile home and rescue Tom Connors (4) . He grabbed the child seconds before a “flashover scenario” occurred as a chip pan of burning oil boiled over creating an inferno that engulfed the entire dwelling.

All ten victims died of carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation at the halting site blaze, the inquest heard.

The jury recommended that exemptions for emergency acccommodation should be used for as short a time as possible. The Glenamuck Halting Site had been established as emergency temporary accommodation by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Council in 2008. It was technically exempt from guidelines and regulations because it was an emergency provision, the court heard.

Thomas Connors (27), his wife Sylvia (30) and their sons Jimmy (five) and Christy (three) were recovered from the main bedroom of the mobile home after the fire. Willie Lynch (25), his pregnant partner Tara Gilbert (27) and their two daughters Jodie (nine) and Kelsey (four)were recovered from a second, smaller bedroom. Jimmy Lynch (39) a brother of Willie Lynch, was removed from the kitchen area, near the seat of the fire. Baby Mary Connors (six months) daughter of Thomas and Sylvia Connors, was pronounced dead in hospital.