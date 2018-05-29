Barrister ‘completely changed’ amid worry over work mistake

A barrister became acutely stressed and died following a perceived mistake he made during his work, an inquest has heard.

Dublin Coroner’s Court heard that Colm O’Briain (48), from Sandymount, “became a different person” after losing a case about 10 days before he died.

He told doctors that he made a mistake and was fearful his client would take legal action against him. He was troubled by the impact it could have on his career, financial situation and family.

Mr O’Briain was a senior counsel and leading member of the criminal bar.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane heard that he lost a significant amount of weight in a short period following the incident at work and that family members were concerned.

On May 22nd, 2016, three days before his death, he had gone to training as a GAA coach and when he came back he told his wife he wanted to talk.

They went for a long walk on the beach and she said he appeared “completely pre-occupied with work”.

He visited a GP the next day and explained he had lost his appetite and was having difficulty sleeping.

“He was having sleepless nights, ruminating over the problem and admitted to having suicidal thoughts since this episode at work had begun,” Dr Suzanne Walsh said in her deposition.

‘Blackness’

She prescribed sleeping pills and the anti-anxiety medication Xanax. However, Mr O’Briain remained consumed with worry. Close family members described him as “completely changed” and said he had a “blackness over him”.

On May 24th, 2016, Mr O’Briain was admitted to St John of God’s Hospital in Stillorgan as his family feared he was at risk of suicide.

Dr Cian Denihan, a consultant psychiatrist, said Mr O’Briain’s symptoms had developed acutely following the work incident. He said Mr O’Briain told medics he had no history of mental illness but his father had suffered from reactive depression. He said Mr O’Briain had experienced suicidal ideation but he denied any ongoing suicidal intent.

Dr Denihan told the inquest Mr O’Briain was due to have a multi-disciplinary review the day after his admission tothe hospital.

Early on May 25th, 2016, staff checked on Mr O’Briain but he was not in his bed. When located, he had no pulse and was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1.21am.

The inquest continues.

If you have been affected by this article, help and support is available from the Samaritans on freephone 116123, or email jo@samaritans.ie or Freecall Pieta House at 1800 247 247.