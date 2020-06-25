Woman attacked by foster child urges court not to jail him

A teenager has received a fully suspended sentence for attacking his foster mother after the woman urged a court not to incarcerate him.

Jamie McMahon (19), formerly of West Way View, Blanchardstown, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm at Snugboro Road Extension, Dublin 15 on October 23rd, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to making threats to kill or cause serious harm at West Way View on the same date. He has no previous convictions.

Garda Francis Hall told Diana Stuart BL, prosecuting, that McMahon had been in the care of Anne Hogan since he was two days old.

Garda Hall said that on the morning in question, McMahon called his foster mother “a stupid b***h” after she brought him clothes that he said he had worn the previous day. He declined an offer of breakfast and called her a “tramp” when her key got stuck in the door as they left the house.

While Ms Hogan was driving McMahon to his place of work, he first shouted that he was going to be late and then shouted that he wanted to go home.

‘Full force’

McMahon punched his foster mother about four times with “full force” in the arm. Ms Hogan stopped the car and tried to calm him before driving back to their home, where he went up to his bedroom.

He later asked Ms Hogan what he was supposed to say to his boss and she said to tell his boss that he was not feeling well. He repeated the question and she gave the same answer and he then said “I dare you to say it again”.

McMahon punched her in the arm, then grabbed her arm and bent it up behind her back before biting one of her fingers, causing her to scream. He placed his hands around Ms Hogan’s neck and said he wanted to kill her.

The court heard that McMahon’s birth mother voluntarily surrendered him to the State when he was two days old. McMahon has been residing in a residential care centre since the offence.

‘Great love’

Judge Melanie Greally said this was a very serious assault on a “woman who cared for him since he was an infant” and who had given him “great love and care throughout his youth and adolescence”.

Judge Greally said Ms Hogan had written “an extraordinary letter” for the victim of a “vicious assault”. In the letter, Ms Hogan said she had since reestablished a connection with McMahon and urged the court not to incarcerate him.

She sentenced McMahon to three years imprisonment, but suspended the entirety of the sentence on strict conditions.

These include that he follow all directions of the Probation Service for 12 months and that he only have contact with the victim when mediated and not initiate contact with her himself.