Woman (22) goes on trial over crash in which four friends died

A car in which four young women died when it veered across a road and hit an oncoming van had tyres that were incorrectly inflated and was driven by someone who was on a provisional driving licence, a court has heard.

The assertions were made in the opening statement of prosecuting barrister, Dan Boland, at the start of the trial of Dayna Kearney (22).

Ms Kearney has pleaded not guilty at Naas Circuit Court to charges of dangerous driving causing death and driving a defective vehicle.

Niamh Doyle (19), Ashling Middleton (19), Gemma Nolan (19) and Chermaine Carroll (20) were all killed on the evening of January 6th, 2015 on the N78 road near Athy, Co Kildare.

The car in which they were travelling, a Volkswagen Polo, was driven by Ms Kearney, who was aged 20 at the time and was injured in the crash.

Mr Boland told Judge Eoin Garavan and a jury of five men and seven women that Ms Kearney’s car was mechanically sound and speed was not an issue.

However, her car seemed to veer suddenly across the road and into an oncoming van driven by a Polish man.

The road was “almost new”, was straight and the weather was good, he said.

Mr Boland added that the car’s tyres were deflated, a factor that was exacerbated by the number of people in the car, causing it to swerve.

Gardaí came to the scene of the crash, carried out an examination and took measurements, said Mr Boland.

The trial continues.