Truck driver fined €1,500 for collision that killed Estlin Wall (3)

A judge has imposed a combined fine of €1,500 on a truck driver for the careless driving causing the death of Estlin Wall (3) and serious bodily harm to her father, Vincent Wall three years ago.

Imposing sentence at Ennis Circuit Court on Monday, Judge Gerald Keys said Senan O’Flaherty (63) of Lower Gowerhass, Cooraclare had “a low culpability” in causing the accident.

In court, Estlin’s mother, Amy Wall shook her head and wept after the fine of €750 for the careless driving causing the death of Estlin was imposed and a second fine of €750 was imposed for the careless driving causing seriously bodily harm to Vincent Wall on March 15th 2017. Mr O’Flaherty had pleaded guilty to both offences.

Judge Keys also imposed a four year driving disqualification, saying “I’m conscious that this man cannot earn a living for at least four years”.

Estlin was days from her fourth birthday when she died and in response to Judge Keys’s comment, Amy Wall from her seat in court said: “That’s how old my daughter was — four years.”

In response, Judge Keys said: “I have set out in great detail the reasoning behind this judgement and it should be seriously considered in depth.”

Judge Keys earlier said: In these type of cases, there are no winners or losers. This is a very tragic case which I considered for a lengthy period of time and with great difficulty.”

Judge Keys said Mr O’Flaherty had expressed remorse, that there was no speed and no alcohol concerning, the accident and had pleaded guilty.

Judge Keys stated that he found the victim impact statements by Amy and Vincent Wall “heartbreaking”.

In her victim impact statement, Amy Wall last month told Mr O’Flaherty whatever sentence he receives “it will pale in comparison to the life sentence of pain and sorrow we have been given”.

Ms Wall — who is expecting the Walls’ third child next month — said: “Estlin pays the highest price, sentenced to death that day with no chance of survival”.

Estlin was killed in the road crash moments after Mr O’Flaherty went pull to out from behind a bus. Vincent Wall (41) who was driving his daughter to creche suffered a severe brain injury, has no recollection of the collision and missed Estlin’s funeral.