Suspended sentence for man who defiled teenager

A man has avoided jail for sexual defilement of a 15-year-old girl whom he knew from being in residential care with her.

The teenager was still in residential care at the time and was in the city with two care workers. She left them without permission and “they lost her”, barrister Elva Duffy told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

She got on a Luas tram into town and met the man, who was then aged 18, and who she knew because they had both previously been in a care home together.

The pair went to a city park, were chatting and “ended up having sexual intercourse with each other”, the court heard.

After gardaí went to the man’s house he admitted that he knew she was below the age of sexual consent.

The 22-year-old Dublin man pleaded guilty to engaging in a sexual act with a child who is under the age of 17 years on August 1st, 2015.

He cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim. His 64 previous convictions include offences for assault, burglary and for possession of firearms.

Courageous

Judge Karen O’Connor said the victim was a vulnerable young woman who had her own difficulties. She commended her courage in coming forward with the complaint.

She noted that since the incident the woman has found it “very hard” to trust anyone.

The judge suspended a two-year prison sentence on condition that the man keep the peace for that period and engage in victim awareness and offence focused work with the Probation Service.

She told the man she would impose the custodial sentence if he breached any conditions.