Suspended jail sentence for careless driving causing death

A Co Meath woman received a suspended jail sentence on Tuesday after pleading guilty to careless driving causing the death of a motorcyclist two years ago.

Catriona Leonard (46), Hamilton Place, Trim, was convicted at Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court over a crash in which Glenn Carty (34) died on August 5th, 2017, at Cloonchair, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Sgt Ronan Mooney told the court Leonard was travelling from Lough Rynn Castle, where she attended a family wedding the previous day, towards a T-junction with the Rinn Road which is governed by a stop sign and line. From here she intended to turn right to travel in the direction of Mohill.

Mr Carty from Drum, Ballygawley, Co Sligo, was said to have been travelling towards the junction on his motorcycle.

“He was driving well below the speed limit of 80kmh.

“She didn’t see Glenn’s motorcycle until the very last second, until the point of impact. She thought the road was clear, that was the basic contention,” Sgt Mooney said.

‘No ill feelings’

A victim impact statement was read by Mr Carthy’s mother, Eileen, in which she paid tribute to her son “who always brought out the best in everyone”.

She urged “all drivers to look out for bikes” and stressed her family “have no ill feelings towards Catriona and her family”.

Having heard the evidence, Judge John Aylmer noted the defendant – who pleaded guilty at a sitting last May – was “deeply remorseful” adding “the consequences have had a profound impact on her”. He also noted the “charitable and understanding approach taken by the [Carty] family”.

The judge sentenced Leonard to a year in prison, suspending the sentence on condition she entered a bond of €100 and was of good behaviour and kept the peace for one year. She was also disqualified from driving for a period of four years.