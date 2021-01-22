Student settles case over slip in Dublin Lidl store for €20,000

A student who injured her right ankle when she slipped and fell on a wet floor in a Dubln Lidl supermarket five years ago has accepted a €20,000 settlement from the company.

Barrister Richard Wixted told Judge John O’Connor in the Circuit Civil Court on Friday that Rosalinda Milosavijevic was injured in the incident at Lidl’s Fortunestown, Tallaght, store when she was a 13.

Mr Wixted, who appeared with Jacqueline McManus Solicitors, said the injury took at least 18 months to resolve after the fall.

He said Rosalinda (18), of Tyman North Lawns, Tallaght, slipped on an excessively wet floor surface in May 2015 and was treated in Tallaght Hospital’s emergency department.

Mr Wixted said an earlier settlement offer was rejected by Rosalinda and her mother, Natalija Lazarevic, but the company had increased its offer to include a payment of €20,000 and €1,285 for expenses and special damages as well as legal costs.

Judge O’Connor said the settlement negotiated by the student’s legal team was a good one and had been recommended as an appropriate outcome by them.