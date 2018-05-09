Student (17) awarded €28,000 over fall in hospital toilet

A 17-year-old student, who fell and injured himself in a hospital bathroom, has been awarded €28,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Fiona Crawford BL told Judge Terence O’Sullivan that Conor Casey had been admitted in April 2015 to the National Children’s Hospital, Tallaght, with acute appendicitis and had a laparoscopic appendectomy under general anaesthetic.

Ms Crawford said that following the operation, while still slightly dizzy from the anaesthetic and having been given analgesia medication, Conor was allowed to use the toilet unaccompanied. During this time, he fell and hit his head against the sink.

She told Judge O’Sullivan that Conor was suing the nominee of the hospital, David Slevin, through his mother, Helen Casey, of Cruagh, Rockbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin.

She told the court that Conor injured the back of his head, requiring stitches to a wound that had healed but had left a noticeable scar.

Judge O’Sullivan approved the settlement offer of €28,000 and expenses of €500. He said he considered the offer a good one.

The judge said the scar was particularly noticeable because, like most boys of his age, Conor sported a short modern haircut.

The judge directed that the money be paid out directly to Conor, who will turn 18 on June 22nd.