Sex offender faces partially suspended sentence over masturbating in public

A convicted sex offender who was twice caught masturbating in public, one week apart, has received a partially suspended sentence.

Anthony Goodman (74) of St Bricins Military Hospital, Infirmary Road, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to indecent exposure at McGovern’s Restaurant, The Diamond, Main Street, Malahide, Dublin, on August 13th, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to indecent exposure on board the 46a bus at Donnybrook Fair, Donnybrook, Dublin, and sexual assault at Stillorgan Road, Dublin, both on August 20th, 2018.

On Tuesday, Judge Melanie Greally described Goodman as someone who lacked empathy, understanding or insight into his behaviour. She said he continued to represent a risk to the community.

Judge Greally said the case was aggravated by his previous sexual offending and by the latter incidents occurring while he was on bail for the former. She said she took into consideration his guilty plea and his being a very elderly man.

She sentenced Goodman to nine months imprisonment for each of the two indecent exposures and ordered that they will run consecutively with each other.

Judge Greally also sentenced him to two-and-a-half years’ imprisonment for the sexual assault, which she also ordered would run consecutively to the sentence for the earlier offence, making the total sentence four years.

She suspended the final 18 months of the sentence for five years on condition that he keep the peace and be of good behaviour and engage with Probation Services for five years post release and only travel on public transport after receiving permission from gardaí­ at Bridewell Garda Station.

Judge Greally backdated the sentence to the day he first went into custody on the matter, August 23rd, 2018.