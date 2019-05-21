Sex offender (74) caught masturbating on bus and in restaurant

A convicted sex offender was caught masturbating in a restaurant and on a bus in Dublin in the space of a week, a court has heard.

Anthony Goodman (74), of St Bricin’s Military Hospital, Infirmary Road, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to exposure at McGovern’s Restaurant, The Diamond, Main Street, Malahide, on August 13th, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to exposure on board the 46a bus at Donnybrook Fair, Donnybrook, and sexual assault at Stillorgan Road on August 20th, 2018.

Judge Melanie Greally remarked that Goodman was clearly not deterred by sex offender orders and has been “something of a menace” in terms of his conduct.

He has 201 previous convictions, including convictions for sexual assault, indecency, arson, threats to kill and possession of firearms. He was subject to a sex offender’s order, which he breached. that he could not ride on a bus without informing gardaí.

Garda Rosemary Gallagher told Gerardine Small BL, prosecuting, that Goodman entered the Malahide restaurant and sat at a table near two women who were having lunch. She said one of the woman noticed that the accused was “almost squirming” in his seat and moving his hands quickly on his crotch while staring at her. He had his hands down his trousers and the incident lasted for approximately 30-40 minutes.

The woman noticed two wet stains on his t-shirt when he stood up and left the restaurant without paying for his coffee. He was arrested four days later and released on bail.

Positioned

Garda Danielle Cassidy told Ms Small that a week later Goodman got on the 46a bus and sat across the aisle from a woman on her way to college. He immediately began to masturbate while staring at the woman and positioned himself so that he was facing towards her with his back to the window. He at one point reached across to touch her and asked her if she had the time.

Garda Cassidy said that later that day, another woman got on a bus and the accused sat beside her. He put his hand on her knee and tickled her left side with his right hand. The woman got up to leave and he stood to let her pass, but slid his hand over her clothes and touched her breast.

Tom L Power BL, defending, said his client was born in London, came to Ireland in 1981 and is married and has two sons from whom he is estranged.

Mr Power said his client instructed him to apologise for his behaviour to the victims. He said that Goodman had no explanation for his actions and was “at a loss” why he does what he does.

Judge Greally said some assessment of his cognitive function was necessary. She ordered a probation report and adjourned the matter to October 11th.