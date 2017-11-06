Retired solider jailed for rape and abuse of his daughters

A retired soldier who raped his daughter and regularly abused another daughter has been jailed for 10 years.

Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy said that Jerry O’Keeffe’s crimes brought about the destruction of his daughters’ childhoods.

“It is hard to find words to describe each new outrage inflicted on these children,” the judge said.

O’Keeffe (69), of Oakhill, Youghal, Cork, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to three charges of rape, five of indecent assault and one of sexual assault. These were nine sample charges out of a total of 78 covering a period from January 1980 to March 1987.

At a pre-sentencing hearing last October, Timothy O’Leary SC, prosecuting, told the court that both women were waiving their right to anonymity.

Mr Justice McCarthy said these were extremely serious offences and it beggared belief that a man could behave in such a fashion.

In her victim impact statement Amy Barrett, O’Keeffe’s eldest daughter, described her childhood as very traumatic, and said she was “a mixed bag of confusion and terror” as a result of her father’s crimes.

Previously the court heard that the three charges of rape and two charges of indecent assault related to Ms Barrett, and took place at the family home at The Arch, Youghal, Co Cork.

Commonplace event

Mr Justice McCarthy said O’Keeffe’s raping of Ms Barrett, which began when she was eight years old, was a commonplace event and amounted to repeated, extremely serious abuse.

He said the assaults against Melissa O’Keeffe, which began when she was 11, were also extremely serious.

Mr Justice McCarthy said their victim impact statements conveyed a degree of hurt and pain that was difficult to understand.

He added that their experience was best surmised by Ms Barrett’s statement that she loved and trusted her dad, and he in turn had betrayed that trust.

Mr Justice McCarthy said O’Keeffe’s guilty plea must be taken into account in mitigation, but he said the plea came “not at the eleventh hour but at five minutes to midnight” after legal proceedings had commenced.

He said this case merited consecutive sentences relating to each daughter. He said the appropriate total period of imprisonment in this case should be 10 years.

He imposed a seven year sentence for the rape offences and a three year term of imprisonment for the sexual assaults, to run consecutively.

During a previous hearing last month Sgt John Sharkey told the court that O’Keefe regularly asked Ms Barrett, who was aged eight at the time, to sit on his lap in the siting room. He would then sexually assault her before bringing her upstairs to his bedroom where he would remove his clothes and rape her.

The abuse ended in 1985 when Ms Barrett was aged 12.

‘Some peace’

Ms Barrett said she found making friends very difficult and attempted suicide after the birth of her first child “just to get some peace.” She said still suffers from panic attacks and the sexual abuse took most of her confidence away.

She paid tribute to the Rape Crisis Centre in Cork, who she said supported her throughout the last few years after she reported the matter to gardaí.

“I have had feelings of guilt, shame, embarrassment and hurt for years but today I hand them back to my Dad,” she said.

The remaining charges against O’Keeffe related to the abuse of his younger daughter, Melissa, which took place when the family lived at Catherine’s Street in Youghal.

O’Keeffe would go into the child’s bedroom late at night after returning from the pub and climb into bed beside her. He would then molest her, the court heard.

The sisters reported the abuse to the Southern Health Board in 1999 after attending the Rape Crisis Centre in Cork. As a result O’Keeffe agreed to leave the family home and no further action was taken against him.

Ms O’Keefe said she went to gardaí­ in 1999 but withdrew the allegations after her parents confronted her. Both victims reported the matter to gardaí­ again in October 2014.

A victim impact statement on behalf of Ms O’Keefe was read out to the court and described how she resisted calling out for her mother in case she got into trouble.

“I went to gardaí­ to make a complaint in 1999 but my parents confronted me so I had to lie and say I made it all up,” she said.

Ms O’Keefe said she found it hard to settle in relationships as a result of the abuse. “If I get a certain smell or if someone moves in a certain way I freak out. But today I finally have the voice that I didn’t have when I was 16,” she said.