Rapist settled €60,000 personal injuries claim while awaiting trial

Convicted rapist Patrick Nevin seven months ago settled a €60,000 personal injuries claim in the Circuit Civil Court but at the time could not be identified due to outstanding rape and sexual assault charges against him, to which he pleaded guilty today.

Nevin on November 7th last year, attended the civil court handcuffed to a prison officer but did not go into court. He stood in a corridor while his barrister negotiated with the legal team for taximan Irfan Ahmed and AM Taxi Rental Group, both of whose addresses were given as c/o Liberty Insurance, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Nevin (36) of Meadowlands Court, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin, but at the time in prison after having been found guilty of rape, had sued Ahmed and the taxi rental company for €60,000 damages arising out of a road traffic accident.

Circuit Court President, Mr Justice Raymond Groarke, was told in November last that following talks outside the court the case had been settled and could be struck out with an order for Nevin’s legal costs against both defendants.

As Nevin had been facing a new rape charge and one of sexual assault, on which reporting restrictions existed at the time, he could not be identified even in the civil proceedings.

Liability had been conceded by the defendants’ insurers and the case had been listed for half an hour as an assessment of damages only. The court had been told at the morning call-over that there were ongoing talks between the parties.

Nevin, described in pleadings as a software consultant, claimed on Saturday 14th June, 2014 at about 12.30am his car had been stationery at traffic lights outside Trinity College when he was rear-ended by Ahmed’s taxi.

He alleged he had been extremely shocked and shaken and initially had no physical complaints but had neck and shoulder pains and a headache when he awoke the following morning. A few days later he had attended his GP who had noted he had tenderness of his neck and shoulder and discomfort in his lower back.

No details of the settlement had been disclosed in open court but the order for costs “to the plaintiff” indicated the settlement in the €60,000 case had been made in his favour.

On Tuesday, the former UCD student, who, within the space of 10 days raped one woman and sexually assaulted two others, all of whom he had met through the dating site Tinder, pleaded guilty in the Central Criminal Court to rape and sexual assault. He was remanded in custody for a forensic psychiatrist’s report.