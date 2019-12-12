Mick Wallace said he would burn Clontarf house after loan refusal, bank claims

MEP Mick Wallace, after having been refused a further loan, told his bank he would burn his Dublin home if necessary and would have to be carried out of it in a coffin, the Circuit Civil Court heard this morning.

His barrister Jack Tchrakian told Judge Jacqueline Linnane, who will decide later today if the Dublin 3 property is to be handed back to AIB Mortgage Bank, that “people say things in stressful situations.”

Mr Tchrakian said Mr Wallace would be disputing the remarks attributed to him by a bank official in a sworn affidavit. He said he had later clarified what he believed he had said in the phone call.

Judge Linnane had heard that Wallace, tha bankrupt former TD and property developer who is now a Member of the European Parliament, had allegedly made the remarks in a phone call when AIB refused him a loan to buy an apartment in Dublin’s Temple Bar.

The bank is seeking possession of Wallace’s Dublin home on Clontarf Road, Dublin 3 on which he owes more than €900,000 after having failed to keep up his monthly instalments of €2,270 on a €825,000 loan.

Judge Linnane said it was obvious that in his dealings with the bank Mr Wallace had got quite agitated.

She heard that when the bank told him it would not be in a position to of furnishing a further loan to buy an apartment in Temple Bar Wallace had become extremely irate and upset.

He had allegedly threatened he would withdraw his co-operation regarding financial matters relating to his Dublin home and other buy-to-let properties he had in Wexford.

Judge Linnane was told in the bank’s affidavit that Wallace had stated during the phone call that the bank would have to take him out of the property in a box. He was alleged to have stated he would burn down the house before giving it up and was prepared to go to jail if necessary.

The judge said the court had earlier been told that because Mr Wallace had obtained a better job and his finances had improved he would be able to make a better proposal and on the strength of this the court had granted two adjournments.

When Mr Tchrakian said Mr Wallace’s arrangements with the official assignee in bankruptcy would end in March next year Judge Linnane said he could not make any new arrangement because he is still tied to the official assignee (who is not opposing the banks application for possession of the Clontarf property.)

Mr Tchrakian said Mr Wallace would be in a position to make arrangements in the future.

Barrister Brian Conroy, who appears with David Martin of Gore and Grimes Solicitors for AIB Mortgage Bank, was asked by the court to open all sworn affidavits by the bank and Mr Wallace as to the detailed history of the case.

The judge had been told there was no sustainable solution to Wallace’s debt that did not involve his residence in Clontarf being sold.

The application for possession of the property is at hearing.