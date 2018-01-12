Men deny raping woman in vehicle after ‘VIP party’ in Cork

Two men have gone on trial accused of the rape and false imprisonment of a teenage woman following a “VIP party” after a Jason Derulo concert.

The men, aged 35 and 44, deny the offences which are alleged to have occurred in a vehicle at an unknown location in Cork city on June 27th, 2014.

The 35-year-old man has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to rape, oral rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment of the then 19-year-old woman.

The 44-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to anal rape and false imprisonment of the woman on the same occasion. The accused men can not be identified for legal reasons.

The court heard Mr Derulo, a US musician, is not charged with any offence in relation to these events.

Timothy O’Leary SC, prosecuting, giving an outline of the evidence that is expected to be called, told the jury in opening the case that Mr Derulo was peforming that night in Cork.

He said afterwards there was a “VIP party” at a nightclub which was attended by Mr Derulo and his entourage. The complainant was also present at the nightclub.

‘Fairly boisterous’

Mr O’Leary said he expected the jury would hear that the party was “fairly boisterous.” He said that Mr Derulo and his entourage left the party. He said that certain girls, including the complainant, were asked if they wanted to go to a further location.

Mr O’Leary said he believed the woman would say that she met various individuals on a vehicle at the second location, including a man with a cap and a second larger man.

He said it was the prosecution case that the “cap guy” was the 35-year-old accused and the larger person was the 44-year-old accused.

The complainant is expected to tell the jury that she was brought upstairs in the vehicle by the “cap man” where it is alleged that she was raped, orally raped and sexually assaulted by this man.

Mr O’Leary said she became aware of a second larger man who it is alleged anally raped her later.

He said that the young woman, who is expected to give evidence on Monday, made a complaint to the gardaí.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul Butler and a jury of 10 men and two women.