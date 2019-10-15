Man who tried to hijack car with children inside jailed for 20 months

A man who tried to hijack a car while attacking a woman and her two children having just assaulted a jogger and the man who came to her assistance has been jailed for 20 months.

Swiatoslaw Jaroszynski (34) was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder at the time after he was the victim of an armed robbery in the shop where he worked. He had also taken two different kinds of medication for back pain along with cannabis. He had no recollection of the events.

Garda Paul Doona said the woman was out jogging on the outer ring road in Clondalkin, Dublin, when Jaroszynski grabbed her by the shoulder and tried to put his tongue in her mouth. He knocked her to the ground and tried to get on top of her before a passerby, Robert Keogh, came to her help.

Gda Doona said Mr Keogh was assaulted during the struggle that followed before Jaroszynski ran out into the middle road and forced a woman driving, with her 11 and nine year old children, to stop her car.

Jaroszynski jumped onto the bonnet of the woman’s car and headbutted her windscreen causing it to crack. He then smashed the back passenger window and grabbed the woman by the throat and tried to bite her neck.

Gda Doona said Jaroszynski’s head and hands were covered with blood at this stage. The woman managed to escape out of the vehicle but he remained in the car with her daughter and younger son.

He grabbed the children and tried to bite them and continued to lash out in the vehicle hitting the boy and girl. Other motorists stopped their vehicles and managed to get the woman and her children to safety before the gardaÃ­ were alerted.

Gda Doona told Lisa Dempsey BL, prosecuting, that minutes earlier Jaroszynski had been involved in a head on collision with another vehicle and had fled the scene. He was attending to this accident when he got the call about the attacks.

He agreed with Jennifer Jackson BL, defending, that in his 16 years working as a garda he had never seen a person behave in the way Jaroszynski had that day.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. It took numerous gardaÃ­ to restrain him. He appeared completely out of it,” Gda Doona said.

Jaroszynski of Aylmer Road, Newcastle, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to three charges of assault causing harm in relation to the two women and Mr Keogh in Clondalkin on May 26, 2018. He also pleaded guilty to unlawfully interfering with a car on the same date.

His previous convictions include a suspended sentence for a drug offence from Dublin Circuit Criminal Court and a conviction for robbery from Poland. He has been prosecuted separately in the District Court for offences arising from the car accident earlier that day.

‘Very violent and unusual’

Sentencing Jaroszynski to 20 months imprisonment on Tuesday, Judge Martin Nolan said it was a “very violent and unusual” case.

“It’s bizarre he attacked the car in the way he did,” the judge said, adding Jaroszynski’s behaviour was “disgraceful”.

The judge accepted Jaroszynski was suffering from PTSD, but said he exacerbated the situation by taking the drugs. He said that but for the mitigating circumstances in the case, he would have imposed a sentence of four years.

A victim impact report from the driver said that her children were extremely scared during the incident and her nine year old son no longer takes part in football and taekwando as he won’t go out in public or play outside.

Ms Dempsey said a victim impact report from the woman who had been out jogging stated that she was deeply affected by the attack and returned home to her native Poland. Her marriage broke down as a result of her leaving Ireland.

Jaroszynski told gardaí in interview that he didn’t know what happened and claimed he had a blackout. He said it had happened previously when he had taken alcohol and drugs. He also suggested he had not eaten well that day.

Ms Jackson told Judge Nolan that one of the painkillers her client took that day was an over the counter medication from Poland, while the second was a prescribed tablet he got from an Irish doctor.

She said the incident was “like something you might see on television” before she handed in a psychologist report from Poland which outlined that Jaroszynski was susceptible to blackouts having being diagnosed with PTSD.

Ms Jackson said her client, who has not come to garda attention since the incident, has been attending counselling and dealing with his PTSD through cognitive behaviour therapy.