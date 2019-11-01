Man who trapped former partner in hotel room overnight is jailed

A man who “burst” his former partner’s nose and trapped her in a hotel room overnight has been jailed for six years.

Derek Fay (35) of Islean, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm and false imprisonment at Aspect Hotel, Parkwest, Dublin on November 16 and 17, 2015.

Garda Robert Clifford told Dean Kelly BL, prosecuting, that Fay and Zoey Thompson, the injured party in the case, were in a relationship that came to an end in October 2015. The pair had a child together in July 2015.

Garda Clifford said the day after their son’s christening, which Fay did not attend, Ms Thompson invited her former partner to have dinner with her and their son. After the dinner they returned to the hotel room where Ms Thompson was residing at the time and watched television.

Ms Thompson received a message on her phone from a phone number she did not have saved and Fay picked up the phone and asked her who sent it. When she said she did not know, Fay locked himself in the bathroom with the phone and said “What are you texting other people for?”

Fay emerged from the bathroom punching the phone which he eventually snapped in half. He told her he was going to murder her, going to knock her out and rape her, and going to “stick stuff up her”.

Snap her neck

He punched her four times in the face, the fourth of which caused her nose to “burst”. He told her she could not leave as he thought she would contact gardaí­ and he had a pram and a suitcase against the door preventing her exit.

Fay told her that he was going to snap her neck and then she would not be there for their son. He eventually fell asleep, but Ms Thompson stayed awake for most of the night out of fear he would smother or strangle her.

At one point during the night, Ms Thompson jumped up to feed the baby and Fay grabbed her arm to prevent her from leaving the room. She was afraid that if she tried to leave the room he would kill her.

The following morning, Fay told Ms Thompson he was going to kill himself and that she would be to blame. After the incident was over Fay left the jurisdiction for the United Kingdom, returning on foot of an European Arrest Warrant.

Fay has 42 previous convictions in the UK and Ireland. These include convictions for assault, burglary, criminal damage and possession of drugs for sale or supply.

Aoife O’Leary BL, defending, said her client apologised and accepted his behaviour on the night was “utterly wrong”. She said Fay had formed a new relationship with another woman and that they had two children together.

Judge Martin Nolan said the accused’s rage on the day seemed to have been “prolonged and vicious”. He said what he did on the night in question was inexcusable and he deserved a long custodial sentence.

Judge Nolan sentenced Fay to six years imprisonment.