Man who sexually assaulted two women in Dublin city centre jailed for six years

A man who carried out random sex attacks on two women in Dublin city centre days after being released from custody has been jailed for six years.

Philip Murphy (40) had just been released from serving a 10-year prison sentence for falsely imprisoning a woman when he sexually assaulted the two women in February 2016.

During both incidents, Murphy grabbed the women from behind as they were walking on their own through the city in the early hours of the morning on their way to and from work, told them he wanted to have sex with them and said he was going to kill them.

“You’re going to die tonight,” he repeatedly told one victim.

Murphy was extradited from the UK in early 2020. He was due to be sentenced in February, but was not produced from the Midlands Prison for sentencing as it was in lockdown after a number of prisoners and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Murphy, of no fixed abode in the Dublin 8 area, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually assaulting the two women at Jervis Lane and O’Rahilly Parade in Dublin city centre on February 25th, 2016.

Passing sentence on Friday, Judge Melanie Greally said there was “every reason to conclude” that Murphy intended to engage in “very serious acts of sexual violence” but for the bravery and actions of the victims.

Ms Justice Greally said the offending was aggravated by the fact he had recently been released from prison for the false imprisonment of a female. She said Murphy has a difficulty with alcohol and substance abuse which contributes to his offending behaviour.

She said the culpability in this case is “considerable” and the harm caused to the victims is “very substantial indeed”.

Ms Justice Greally sentenced Murphy to six years’ imprisonment. She also ordered that he must undergo four years of post-release supervision by the Probation Service, during which time he must comply with all lawful directions of his probation officer.

She said that a failure to comply with this order constitutes a separate summary offence with a maximum sentence of 12 months’ imprisonment.