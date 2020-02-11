Man who killed garda seeks to have lifetime driving ban lifted

A man who was found guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of a garda in Co Donegal is seeking to have his his lifetime driving ban lifted.

Jamie McGrenaghan (28) appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court on Tuesday seeking the restoration of his driving license. He knocked down Garda Robbie McCallion at Tara Court in Letterkenny on March 26th, 2009. Garda McCallion died two weeks later in hospital from his injuries.

Mr McGrenaghan pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Garda McCallion and was jailed for seven years on February 11th, 2011. He served 4½ years and was released on December 23rd, 2014.

Mr McGrenaghan, who is working as a plasterer in Dublin, told the court that he has failed to get a number of jobs because he does not have a driving license.

Mr Peter Nolan, barrister for Mr McGrenaghan, told the court his client lived in a remote area in Fanad with his mother and returned from Dublin each weekend to spend time with her.

Lift

The court was told that there is very little public transport in the area and that McGrenaghan has to get a lift to Bridgend on the Donegal/Derry border to be driven to Dublin each Monday morning for work.

Mr McGrenaghan told the court he was deeply sorry for what had happened to Garda McCallion, whose parents were present in court.

“It was a terrible mistake that day and I have lived with it all my life and I’m very sorry for what I done.”

He said he was “very sorry for the harm and devastation” he caused to the McCallion family, members of which were present in court.

Mr Nolan said his client had not come to the attention of gardaí since being released from prison in 2014.

Judge John Aylmer said he was unsure if he had jurisdiction to hear the case. After some legal debate, Mr Nolan told the court he was withdrawing his application. Judge Aylmer granted legal aid for an application to be made to the Court of Criminal Appeal to appeal the original sentence.