Man transported heroin to help step-son with large drug debt

A man was caught moving heroin valued at more than €68,000 to assist his step-son who had a drug debt and was later shot dead, a court has heard.

Peter Finnegan (37) agreed to move the drugs in his car in June 2018 to help Jordan Davis (22) who had at one stage amassed a drug debt of €150,000, which resulted in the family home being attacked many times.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Mr Davis was shot dead on May 22nd, 2019 while he was wheeling his baby in a buggy.

Finnegan, with an address at Foxhill Green, Ayrfield, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin for sale or supply at Foxfield Avenue, Ayrfield, on June 10th, 2018. He has no previous convictions.

Judge Martin Nolan said he thought the accused’s level of culpability was “very low”and sentenced Finnegan to four years imprisonment, but suspended it entirely on strict conditions.

During the sentencing hearing, Garda Neil Plunkett told Caroline Cummings BL, prosecuting, that on foot of information received gardaí­ put an operation in place on the date in question and followed a car driven by Finnegan.

Garda Plunkett said that when the car was stopped, Finnegan told gardaí there was a red bag in it containing, which turned out to be heroin later valued at some €68,600.

Finnegan denied during an interview that he had indicated that a bag was present when he was stopped and denied all knowledge of the bag. His DNA was later found on the handles of the bag.

Garda Plunkett agreed with Anne Rowland SC, defending, that her client’s step-son became addicted to drugs and amassed a drug debt. He also agreed that Finnegan was moving the drugs to help with his step-son’s drug debt, which had caused the family home to be attacked many times.

Ms Rowland said Finnegan has a severe intellectual disability. She said a forensic psychological report concluded that only 0.1 per cent of the population would have a lower intellectual capability than her client.

Counsel said her client has “surmounted” his difficulties and is able to work five days a week. She said his money is spent on his children and none of it is spent on himself.

Judge Nolan said he accepted the defence’s submission that Finnegan was “prevailed upon” to carry these drugs to help his step-son.