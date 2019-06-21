Man spared jail for smashing windows of 10 cars with hammer

A man who smashed the windows of 10 cars with a hammer while intoxicated has received a fully suspended sentence.

Peter Sheridan (52), with an address at Sofia Housing, Cork Street, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to damaging property and theft in the Dublin 8 area on June 8th, 2017.

Garda Gareth Vaughan told Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, that on the date in question gardaí­ received a call about a car being broken into and a Sat Nav being stolen in Dean Swift Square.

Gardaí investigating the incident noticed several other cars in the area with smashed windows. A total of 10 were broken into in the area and the total damage done to the cars was €3,000.

Garda Vaughan said CCTV footage showed a man in a dark hoodie using a shatter hammer to break into cars. After identifying the man as the accused, gardaí­ went to his address where they discovered the hoodie, hammer and Sat Nav.

Sheridan told gardaí he did not remember breaking into the cars as he had been drinking heavily but accepted that he had done so. He broke into the cars to steal items he could easily sell in order to purchase more alcohol.

Sheridan has 88 previous convictions, including convictions for arson, theft, criminal damage and escape from lawful custody. He is a father of four children, one of whom died in road traffic accident.

Judge Pauline Codd said the offence was aggravated by the collective number of cars damaged and Sheridan’s previous convictions. She said the mitigating factors were his guilty plea, his admissions to gardaí­and his difficult background.

Judge Codd sentenced him to 2½ years imprisonment but suspended the entirety of the sentence for three years on condition he follow all directions of the Probation Service and remain alcohol free.