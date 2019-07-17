Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill garda and damaging her home

A man has appeared in court charged with making grossly offensive telephone calls to five different female gardaí at a Co Donegal Garda station.

Mark Fair appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to all the charges against him, which also included a threat to kill or cause serious harm.

The court was told that Mr Fair made grossly offensive telephone calls to gardaí Una Cunningham, Lorraine Crawford, Carol Doherty, Elaine Moyles and Grainne McLoone.

All the phone calls were made on January 22nd and January 25th, 2015, to Buncrana Garda station.

The exact nature and contents of the calls were not disclosed in court during Mr Fair’s arraignment.

Fair (28), of Ballinahone, Fahan, was also charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm to Garda Elaine Moyles and her husband on January 10th, 2015.

He further pleaded guilty to causing damage to Ms Moyle’s home.

Barrister Peter Nolan, for Mr Fair, said his client wanted the matter to be dealt with as quickly as possible.

He said Mr Fair did not want any probation or community services reports.

Prosecuting barrister Patricia McLaughlin said she accepted the guilty pleas on the condition that full facts in the cases will be given when Mr Fair is sentenced.

Judge John Aylmer remanded Mr Fair in custody to appear before him again next Wednesday for sentencing.