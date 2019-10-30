Man pleads guilty to igniting fireworks in Copper Face Jacks

A Dublin man faces sentencing after pleading guilty to igniting fireworks in Copper Face Jacks nightclub.

Oliver Callely (27) with an address at St Lawrences Road, Clontarf, Dublin, pleaded guilty on an arraignment date in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to igniting fireworks at the Harcourt Street nightclub on July 6th 2015.

Maurice Coffey BL, prosecuting, asked the court that a victim impact statement be prepared for the sentencing hearing.

Judge Martin Nolan fixed a sentence of December 2nd next. He remanded Mr Callely on continuing bail until that date.