Man pleads guilty to careless driving causing death of girl (3)

A 62-year old west Clare man has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of a three year old girl.

Senan O’Flaherty of Lower Gowerhass, Cooraclare pleaded guilty at Ennis Circuit Court on Tuesday to driving without due care and attention causing the death of Estlin Wall at Ballyea South, Inagh on March 15th 2017.

The defendant also pleaded guilty when arraigned on a count of driving without due care and attention causing serious bodily harm to Vincent Wall on the same date.

Mr Wall was driving his daughter from Ennistymon to a creche in the village of Inagh around 9am when a crash occurred.

Initially the defendant was charged with dangerous driving causing death but following discussions between legal teams for the DPP and Mr O’Flaherty he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge and the indictment was amended.

After Mr O’Flaherty entered the two pleas of guilt, prosecution counsel Shane Costello SC pointed out the family of Estlin Wall were in court along with extended family members who had travelled from the US and other jurisdictions.

He asked that the case be adjourned to Wednesday when prosecution evidence will be heard.

Estlin Wall was a niece of lead singer with The Stunning, Steve Wall and she was due to celebrate her 4th birthday just under two weeks later on March 28th 2017.

The child’s lungs and kidneys were donated and her mother Amy has since spoken publicly encouraging other parents to find the strength to do the same.