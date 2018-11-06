Man owes more than €1m in unpaid taxes and penalties, court told

A property developer who owes more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties was described as “very honest” in a reference letter, a court has heard.

James Jordan (51) of Laochfail, Outfarm Lane, Castleknock, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to knowingly and wilfully submitting 16 incorrect VAT returns, six incorrect income tax returns, four incorrect invoices and three false claims of income tax relief.

Former Revenue Officer Elizabeth Keane told Gerardine Small, prosecuting, that Mr Jordan came to attention due to his having a large property portfolio in the 2000s.

Ms Keane said Mr Jordan was required to pay capital gains tax on the sale of five properties which he sold for a total value of €1,960,500 between 2004 and 2010 and that he failed to do so.

She said the tax returns he submitted during that period were incorrect due to the failure to pay capital gains tax. He also submitted four incorrect invoices which lowered his VAT liability.

The total figure owed by the defendant when interest and penalties were factored in was €1,236,885.

He has one previous conviction from 2017 for failure to file an income tax return.

Séamus Clarke SC, defending, said his client ran a carpet business and that people would lose their jobs if he was given a custodial sentence. He also said that if the defendant was jailed there would be “no hope” of him paying the money back.

Mr Clarke handed in letters written by those who know Mr Jordan and hold him in high esteem. One of the letter described him as being “very honest”.

Judge Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin remarked “very honest; not so much”. She questioned whether the person who wrote the letter was aware of the offences to which Mr Jordan has pleaded guilty.

Judge Ní Chúlacháin adjourned the matter until November 20 next for finalisation.