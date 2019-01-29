Man jailed over car ramming incident in Co Longford

A master farrier who once worked for champion horse trainer Aiden O’ Brien has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after ramming a neighbour’s car off the road, causing it to collide with a tree and a wall.

Ronan Norton, Derryharrow, Longford was handed down the sentence on Tuesday morning at Longford Circuit Court by Judge Keenan Johnson.

Norton had pleaded guilty last October to causing criminal damage and endangerment at Esker, Ballinalee, Co Longford on December 31st, 2016.

The court heard how Stephen Reilly, the driver of a VW Passat, had been in the process of dropping his girlfriend Michelle McGee home when they were suddenly rear-ended by the accused.

It was revealed Norton, a father of two, had been drinking with another man on the night in question, when the pair decided to go and obtain more drink from a local pub at around 11pm.

After consuming between six and seven pints and between six and seven brandies earlier in the day, Norton decided to get into his friend’s Honda Jeep.

As the pair set off on their journey, it was revealed Mr Norton spotted Mr Reilly’s car and mistakenly believed it contained burglars.

The court heard how Norton’s house had been broken into some years previously, causing him to believe the car being driven by Mr Reilly may have been in some way connected.

It was revealed that in the moments that followed Norton pursued Mr Reilly’s car at high speed before going on to ram his VW Passat on at least no less than six occasions.

Both Ms McGee and Mr Reilly sustained significant injuries as a result with the former receiving a fracture to her ankle and sternum.

It was further revealed that Ms McGee, at one time an elite runner who had represented Ireland at European level, had been forced to forego her burgeoning career and remained in pain on a daily basis.

In her victim impact statement, Ms McGee described the offence as an “horrific nightmare” and how she thought she was “100 per cent going to die”.

In mitigation, Norton expressed remorse, adding he regretted his actions every day.

It was also revealed by the defendant’s partner Thelma Fanning that she and the couple’s two children risked losing the family home if Norton received a custodial sentence given his role as the household’s sole breadwinner.

In delivering his sentence, Judge Keenan Johnston said the nature of Norton’s driving, violence and decision to flee the scene on foot on the night, effectively abandoning his victims, were aggravating factors in the case.

He said Norton’s guilty plea, albeit a late one, did have the effect of saving his victims the ordeal of having to give evidence before a full jury trial.

A probation report which indicated Norton was at low risk of reoffending, also had to be factored in, he said.

Judge Johnston consequently sentenced Norton to five years in prison for endangerment, suspending the final two-and-a-half years for a period of five years.

On the criminal damage charge, Judge Johnston sentenced Norton to one-and-a-half years in prison, ordering it to run concurrently to the endangerment charge.

He also ordered Norton to enter into a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for a period of five years post release.

A sum of €10,000 which had been brought to court by the accused on a previous occasion was directed to be paid immediately to both victims, with €8,000 to be awarded to Ms McGee and €2,000 to Mr Reilly.

A further order was also issued, compelling Norton to pay a further sum of €20,000 to Ms McGee and Mr Reilly by way of a weekly standing order.

A total of €16,000 of this, he directed, should go to Ms McGee with the remaining €4,000 to Mr Reilly.

The sentence was backdated to January 22nd, the date Mr Norton first went into custody.

It was previously stated in court that Norton worked for Mr O’Brien.