Man jailed for role in false imprisonment of mother and daughter

A man has received a partially suspended 12-year prison sentence for the false imprisonment of a woman and her young daughter in their home in Howth, Co Dublin more than six years ago.

Declan Murphy (53) and at least two other men forced their way into the family’s home on the morning of December 13th, 2013. They used cable ties to tie up the woman and her eight-year-old daughter and then ransacked the house.

They took €27,000 in cash and jewellery valued at more than €30,000 before making off in the woman’s 4x4 vehicle, which was later found abandoned in Howth village.

Gardaí examined CCTV to link the burglary to a white van registered to a man named Eamon Brennan, who has since died. Brennan (35), of Woodfarm Cottages, Palmerstown, and Murphy were charged in October 2016.

In January 2014, gardaí­ stopped the van and found a cigarette butt inside which they were able to link to Murphy using DNA analysis. Gardaí­ also analysed mobile phone usage in the Howth area at relevant times to connect Brennan and Murphy to the incident. Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that four unregistered pre-paid phones were used only for the execution of the burglary.

The incident happened after the woman’s husband left for work. The woman heard someone knocking on the front door and saw a calling card for a garden maintenance business had been left.

Tied up

She opened the door and the men, who were walking away, turned and forced their way past her and pulled her inside. One man was armed with a crowbar. The girl, who was at home sick from school, came downstairs and the men tied the two up .

Murphy, of North Frederick Street, Dublin initially pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, false imprisonment of two people and theft of the 4x4.

During his trial last February the defence raised issues over the use of mobile phone evidence, with some legal reference to convicted murderer Graham Dwyer’s civil appeal. After this legal argument ended, Murphy pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and two false imprisonment charges.

In a victim impact statement, the woman told the court that the burglary had a profound effect on her life and that she is now afraid to be alone in her home. She said that she thought about how this crime was planned and that her family had been watched. She said it upsets her that her daughter had to watch her being dragged around the house.

Premeditation

Judge Pauline Codd said the premeditation and pre-planning involved in the case were significant aggravating factors. She said it was an intolerable intrusion into the family home and a gross violation of the family’s sense of security which they would never forget.

She accepted the late guilty plea was of some benefit as it spared the victims the trauma of having to testify. She also noted the burglary lasted under an hour, though she said “it must have seemed like an eternity” to the victims.

Judge Codd also noted Murphy’s expressions of remorse, though she said they rang “somewhat hollow”.

She also noted Murphy’s ongoing drug addiction problems, but said he did not appear to have been on drugs at the time of this crime. She suspended the final year of a 12 year prison term.

Murphy has 157 previous convictions including 38 for burglary. He was serving a suspended sentence at the time for snatching a handbag Howth Dart station, during which he threatened people with a knife.