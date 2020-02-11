Man jailed for coercive control phoned woman 5,757 times in four months

A man has been jailed for 21 months for coercively controlling and harassing and a woman he was in a “toxic relationship” with by making more than 5,700 phonecalls to her in a four month period.

Kevin Dunleavy (33) pleaded guilty at Letterkenny Circuit Court to charges including coercive control, harassment and making threats to damage property.

The court heard that Dunleavy made 5,757 telephone calls to Caoimhe Crossan between March and June in 2019 and became obsessed with his then girlfriend to the point that he forced her to take her phone everywhere so he knew where she was.

After the first successful prosecution of the offence of coercive control in the State since the law was introduced in January 2019, Judge John Aylmer sentenced Dunleavy to a total of 2½ years but suspended the final nine months.

Coercive control involves an abusive person gaining or maintaining influence over another person by subjecting them to psychological, physical, sexual or financial abuse.

Fearful

Det Garda Darren Carter said Ms Crossan’s family and friends were genuinely fearful for her safety as a result of Dunleavy’s behaviour. The couple had known each other since they were both 14 and started going out in 2012.

Det Carter said that on one occasion Dunleavy came into the Travellers Inn in Milford and pulled Ms Crossan out by the collar of her jumper and gave her a beating. He also burnt her clothes and broke a hair straightener to prevent her from going out.

In her victim impact statement, Ms Crossan said the first four years of the relationship were good and that Dunleavy was a good partner and father. However, he became possessive and he also began to cheat on her.

She said that during the period she was being harassed, she went to stay in a hotel so Dunleavy could not find out where she was. He telephoned her and threatened her and the recordings of his threats were played in court.

During the calls, Dunleavy could be heard screaming to Ms Crossan “I’ll kill you...I’ll cut your throat out. I’ll get you. Mark my words, I’ll get you tomorrow night.”

Barring orders

Det Carter said he believed there was a genuine risk that Dunleavy would cause serious harm to Ms Crossan. He said the accused had 121 previous convictions for offences including drugs, burglary and breaching barring orders.

Peter Nolan, counsel for Dunleavy, asked Det Carter if he was aware that Ms Crossan had visited the accused in prison and given him €100. He also said he had a “love letter” from Ms Crossan to Dunleavy that was given to him in prison.

Det Carter said he was not aware of this but suggested this could be a sign of the coercive control that Dunleavy had over Ms Crossan.

Judge Aylmer said it was clear from the probation report that Dunleavy had a number of difficulties. He ordered Dunleavy to stay off drink and drugs and stay out of Donegal unless it was for court appearances or to have scheduled access to his son. He also ordered him to undertake whatever domestic violence courses he was offered while in prison.

Anyone affected by the contents of this article can contact Women’s Aid on 1800 341 900 or womensaid.ie. A list of regional domestic violence services can be found at safeireland.ie