Man found guilty of ‘intentionally’ infecting women with HIV

A jury has convicted a man of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to two former partners by infecting them with HIV in what the court heard was the first case of its kind in the State.

It was the prosecution’s case that the 28-year-old was aware of his diagnosis when he infected the women and that this amounted to serious harm.

The man, who lives in Dublin and cannot be named to protect the identities of the complainants, pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to the two women on dates between November 2009 and June 2010.

After an 11-day trial and just under 4½ hours of deliberations, a jury of nine women and three men returned unanimous guilty verdicts on both charges.

The maximum penalty for the offence is life in prison. Judge Martin Nolan remanded the accused in custody pending an application for bail. He said he would sentence the man before the end of the month.

Judge Nolan thanked the jury for their work and said this was a pretty difficult case with unusual evidence.

In his closing speech on Tuesday, Dominic McGinn SC, prosecuting, submitted that expert witnesses had said all three parties had the same subtype and mutations of the virus.

Mr McGinn suggested that the complainants had “remarkably similar” accounts and said they used condoms with previous partners.

‘Stops transmission’

Counsel reminded the jury that it had heard a condom “if used correctly effectively stops transmission” and that oral sex does not lead to infection.

He said there was no evidence that any of the complainants’ previous partners were HIV positive.

Mr McGinn told the jury that the man lied to the complainants’ doctor about his positive diagnosis and “went through the charade” of being tested again for the virus in 2010.

“He knew full well he was HIV positive. He was advised about having safe sex. He admitted that to gardaí­ and he was given antiviral medication and he didn’t take it,” Mr McGinn submitted to the jury.

In his closing speech defence counsel Paul Greene SC told the jury that both complainants told lies in court about their previous sexual history. He suggested this meant their overall evidence was unreliable.

He reminded them that defence expert witness Prof Andrew Leigh Brown’s evidence was that this was the first criminal trial at which he had given expert advice where phylogenetic analysis was not carried out, and that this analysis was effective at excluding potential sources of infection.

Prof Leigh Brown agreed with Mr McGinn under cross-examination that this analysis “can never actually establish that one person gave it to another”.