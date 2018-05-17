Man escapes jail after pleading guilty to attack on wife

A Dublin carpenter who attacked his former wife in their home after she discovered he was having an affair has walked free from court with a suspended sentence.

Father-of-three David McKeon (43) pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assaulting Caroline McKeon causing her harm on May 22nd, 2015.

McKeon, of Auburn Park, Auburn Avenue, Castleknock, Dublin was given a suspended sentence of 18 months.

The court heard McKeon had a sum of €10,000 as a gesture of remorse which the court ordered to be passed on to his former wife.

Passing sentence on Thursday, Judge Cormac Quinn said the assault took place in the family home after McKeon and his former wife had drunk three bottles of Heineken each.

Caroline McKeon discovered from her husband’s phone that he had been having an affair, whereupon he grabbed her by the waist and pushed her onto the couch.

McKeon then grabbed her around the throat, slammed her onto tiles and kicked her in her lower spine.

Mrs McKeon’s son and daughter came downstairs and saw the injuries to their mother, which Judge Quinn said was an aggravating factor in the offence.

Gardaí were called and McKeon was arrested. He pleaded guilty on the day his trial was due to start last December.

Judge Quinn said Caroline McKeon had suffered psychological and physical injuries, including scarring on her nose.

McKeon has no previous convictions apart from some road traffic matters.

John Gallagher BL, defending McKeon, said his client accepted responsibility for the injuries sustained but his recollection of the night was not very clear.

He said McKeon has a five-week old baby with a new partner and continues to pay €150 a week in maintenance to his first family.

The court heard McKeon had a long work history as a carpenter but that his work situation was not as prosperous as before and he would effectively have to start his company over again.

Judge Quinn noted that McKeon had apologised and ordered him to agree to structured arrangements in regard to access to his children.

McKeon was also ordered to abide by the supervision of the Probation Services for 12 months.