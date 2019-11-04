Man brought knife to pub to confront barman over alleged affair

A father-of-five who entered a pub topless and armed with a knife because he heard the barman was having an affair with his partner has received a fully suspended sentence.

Anthony Conway (35), of Sheridan Court, Dorset Street, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of a knife with intent to intimidate at Dominick Inn, Dominick Street, on August 12th, 2018.

The court heard that on the date in question, the accused heard a rumour that his partner was having an affair with a barman at the pub and went to confront him. Conway was seen on the path outside bleeding and with blood smeared on his face before the incident.

Conway arrived into the pub topless and shouting while holding a knife. The barman grabbed a pole to defend himself and talked the accused down relatively quickly. Conway dropped the knife before leaving the pub.

He has 18 previous convictions, including for theft, drug offences and public order offences.

Reconciliation

Emmet Nolan BL, defending, submitted to the court that his client has commenced a reconciliation with his then partner, who is the mother of his five children.

Judge Pauline Codd said the incident had to be put into the context of the person who was most damaged being the accused. She said it was clear he was under the influence at the time of the offence.

She said the case was aggravated by his bringing a knife into a public bar and his previous convictions for public order offences.

She said the mitigating factors in the case were his guilty plea, his being engaged in a “bizarre self-injury incident”, his difficult background, his cocaine and alcohol addiction, and his being involved in looking after his five children.

Judge Codd sentenced him to two years imprisonment, but suspended the sentence in full on strict conditions including that he place himself under the supervision of the Probation Service for two years.